Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.55% from the company’s current price.

CAT has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

CAT opened at $288.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $299.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

