Chatham Capital Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,975 iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 31,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,658,000 after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $49.09 on Monday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average is $44.93. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

