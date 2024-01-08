Chatham Capital Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $80.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.64 and its 200 day moving average is $77.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

