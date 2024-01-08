Chatham Capital Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $45.55 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.16.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

