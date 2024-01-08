Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $2,525.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,175.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2,280.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,259.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $2,212.80 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,365.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2,348.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,202.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,029.80.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.51 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,733 shares of company stock worth $10,000,321 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

