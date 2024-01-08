Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 86.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,521 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 15.3% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 17.8% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 22.4% in the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $227.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

