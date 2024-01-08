Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $137.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $135.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Churchill Downs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.14.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $127.13 on Friday. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $106.45 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.42.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 49.33%. The business had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.382 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 8.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,231,000 after purchasing an additional 56,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,984,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,747 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,369,000 after purchasing an additional 828,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,795,000 after purchasing an additional 916,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

(Get Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.