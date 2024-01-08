Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,168 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.5% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $404,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 48,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.0% during the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 154,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after buying an additional 20,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.4% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,856 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $50.09 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $203.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.35.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 47.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.