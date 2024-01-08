Citigroup Boosts Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$47.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target upped by Citigroup from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.79.

TSE PPL opened at C$45.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.53. The company has a market cap of C$25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$38.79 and a 1 year high of C$49.22.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.11). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.1746695 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.04%.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,070 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.60, for a total transaction of C$231,192.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

