Citigroup (NYSE:C) Rating Lowered to Sell at Societe Generale

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.56.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $54.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.57. The company has a market capitalization of $103.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

