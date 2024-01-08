Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Alight in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Alight in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Alight in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alight from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NYSE:ALIT opened at $8.73 on Friday. Alight has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alight will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alight by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alight by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

