Cogeco (CGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 10th.

Cogeco Price Performance

Shares of TSE CGO opened at C$57.43 on Monday. Cogeco has a fifty-two week low of C$44.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$50.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.48. The stock has a market cap of C$804.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.34.

Cogeco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.854 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Cogeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Cogeco’s payout ratio is presently 75.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CGO. CIBC increased their price target on Cogeco from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on Cogeco from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.

