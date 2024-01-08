Cogeco Communications (CCA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.73 per share for the quarter.
Cogeco Communications Price Performance
Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$59.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.79. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$50.78 and a 52 week high of C$82.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.55.
Cogeco Communications Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. This is an increase from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is currently 39.09%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCA
Cogeco Communications Company Profile
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cogeco Communications
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.