Cogeco Communications (CCA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.73 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$59.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.79. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$50.78 and a 52 week high of C$82.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. This is an increase from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is currently 39.09%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCA. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$87.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$75.00 to C$64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$77.00 price target on Cogeco Communications and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$71.72.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

