Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,776,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,837,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,407,000 after purchasing an additional 171,397 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.4 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

