Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CBU. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Bank System to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of CBU opened at $50.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average is $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $64.86.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.53 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

In related news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $498,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Community Bank System news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy bought 1,300 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $498,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 43.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 15.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Community Bank System by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Community Bank System by 20.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

