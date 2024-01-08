Comparing Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) and Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) and Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.4% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Uxin shares are held by institutional investors. 70.7% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.9% of Uxin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Bridger Aerospace Group alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Bridger Aerospace Group has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uxin has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridger Aerospace Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Uxin 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bridger Aerospace Group and Uxin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Bridger Aerospace Group and Uxin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridger Aerospace Group -94.73% N/A -22.74% Uxin -41.03% N/A -22.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bridger Aerospace Group and Uxin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridger Aerospace Group $46.39 million 6.15 -$42.12 million ($0.18) -35.61 Uxin $299.85 million 0.10 -$19.97 million ($1.73) -0.38

Uxin has higher revenue and earnings than Bridger Aerospace Group. Bridger Aerospace Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Uxin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Uxin beats Bridger Aerospace Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

(Get Free Report)

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires. The company also provides aerial surveillance services, including fire suppression aircraft over an incident and tactical coordination with the incident commander through its manned and unmanned aircraft. It operates an aircraft fleet of 21 planes. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.

About Uxin

(Get Free Report)

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services. Uxin Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.