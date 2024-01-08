Comparing Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) & Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD)

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) and Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kenvue and Oddity Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenvue 0 6 8 0 2.57 Oddity Tech 0 3 4 0 2.57

Kenvue presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.12%. Oddity Tech has a consensus price target of $48.14, indicating a potential upside of 12.75%. Given Kenvue’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kenvue is more favorable than Oddity Tech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

11.3% of Kenvue shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kenvue and Oddity Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenvue 10.08% 12.02% 6.36% Oddity Tech 11.02% 31.25% 17.80%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kenvue and Oddity Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kenvue $14.95 billion 2.73 $2.09 billion N/A N/A Oddity Tech $324.52 million 7.44 $21.73 million N/A N/A

Kenvue has higher revenue and earnings than Oddity Tech.

Summary

Kenvue beats Oddity Tech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kenvue

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue Inc. operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands. The Skin Health and Beauty segment provides face and body care, hair care, and sun and other care products under the Neutrogena, Aveeno, and OGX brand names. The Essential Health segment offers oral and baby, women's health, and wound care products under the Listerine, Johnson's, Band-Aid, and Stayfree brands. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Skillman, New Jersey.

About Oddity Tech

(Get Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. It owns IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel with additional office in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.