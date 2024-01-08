Comparing Magna International (NYSE:MGA) and PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN)

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) and PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Magna International and PHINIA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magna International 0 9 6 0 2.40 PHINIA 0 0 1 0 3.00

Magna International presently has a consensus price target of $65.87, indicating a potential upside of 17.56%. PHINIA has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.40%. Given PHINIA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PHINIA is more favorable than Magna International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

62.2% of Magna International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Magna International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Magna International and PHINIA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magna International $37.84 billion 0.42 $592.00 million $3.61 15.52 PHINIA $3.57 billion 0.37 N/A N/A N/A

Magna International has higher revenue and earnings than PHINIA.

Profitability

This table compares Magna International and PHINIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magna International 2.47% 12.36% 4.69% PHINIA N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Magna International pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. PHINIA pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Magna International pays out 51.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Magna International has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Summary

Magna International beats PHINIA on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc. designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body and chassis, exterior, and roof systems, as well as battery enclosures and engineering and testing services, including fascia and trims, front end modules, integration panels, liftgate modules, active aerodynamics, engineered glass, running boards, truck bed access products, breakthrough lightings, quarter windows, encapsulated glasses, and side doors. The Power & Vision segment offers ?electric drive systems and components, such as emotors, inverters, onboard chargers, gearboxes, and e-clutch; dedicated hybrid drives, dual and hybrid dual clutch, and manual transmissions; AWD/4WD products and rear drive modules; transmission, driveline components, and ICE; engineering services; advanced driver assistance systems sensors and, and electronic control units; interior and exterior mirrors, camera and driver monitoring systems and electronics, actuators, door handles, and overhead consoles; forward, rear, and auxiliary lighting products; latching, door modules, window, power closure, and hinges and wire forming systems; and modular and textile folding roofs, and hard and soft tops. The Seating Systems segment provides seat structures, mechanism and hardware solutions, and foam and trim products. The Complete Vehicles segment offers vehicle engineering and manufacturing services. The company also designs, engineers, and manufactures tooling products. Magna International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Aurora, Canada.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc. engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules. The segment also offers complete systems comprising associated software and calibration services, that reduce emissions and improve fuel economy for traditional and hybrid applications. The Aftermarket segment is involved in the sale of starters, alternators, and other new and remanufactured products, as well as maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics solutions. It servs original equipment manufacturers of passenger cars, trucks, vans, sport-utility vehicles, medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses, as well as other off-highway construction, marine, and agricultural and industrial applications. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

