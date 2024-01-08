Comparing TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) and HELLENiQ ENERGY (OTCMKTS:HLPMF)

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) and HELLENiQ ENERGY (OTCMKTS:HLPMF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TotalEnergies and HELLENiQ ENERGY’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TotalEnergies $281.00 billion 0.60 $20.53 billion $7.84 8.70 HELLENiQ ENERGY N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TotalEnergies has higher revenue and earnings than HELLENiQ ENERGY.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TotalEnergies 8.10% 21.81% 8.74% HELLENiQ ENERGY N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.5% of TotalEnergies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TotalEnergies and HELLENiQ ENERGY, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TotalEnergies 0 5 3 0 2.38 HELLENiQ ENERGY 1 0 0 0 1.00

TotalEnergies currently has a consensus price target of $60.40, indicating a potential downside of 11.46%. Given TotalEnergies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TotalEnergies is more favorable than HELLENiQ ENERGY.

Summary

TotalEnergies beats HELLENiQ ENERGY on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in integrated gas, including liquified natural gas (LNG), and low carbon electricity businesses; and upstream and midstream LNG activities. Its Exploration & Production segment offers carbon storage and nature-based solutions. The Refining & Chemicals segment provides refining, petrochemicals, and specialty chemicals; and supply and trading of oil, and marine shipping services. Its Marketing & Services segment engages in the supply and marketing of petroleum products. TotalEnergies SE was formerly known as TOTAL SE and changed its name to TotalEnergies SE in June 2021. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

About HELLENiQ ENERGY

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the energy sector primarily in Greece, the South-eastern Europe, and the East Mediterranean. The company operates through: Refining, Supply and Trading; Marketing; Production and Trading of Petrochemicals; Electricity Generation & Trading and Natural Gas; Exploration and Production of Hydrocarbons; and Electromobility segments. It engages in the refining, supply, and trading of crude oil and petroleum products; marketing of fuels; wholesale trading of oil products; production and marketing of polypropylene, BOPP films, and solvents; trading of imported plastics and chemicals; and production, trading, and supply of power. The company is also involved in the wholesale trading and distribution of natural gas; generation of electricity through renewable resources; exploration and production of hydrocarbons; and provision of treasury, consulting, and engineering services, as well as IT services. In addition, it engages in the owning of vessels; leasing of other commercial properties, such as highway service stations; operation of petrol stations; production of lubricants; logistics & distribution of LPG; real estate activities; and operation of fuel storage facilities and various underground crude oil pipelines. The company was formerly known as Hellenic Petroleum Holdings Societe Anonyme and changed its name to HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A. in September 2022. HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A. was founded in 1998 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

