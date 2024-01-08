Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPSI. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter worth $7,145,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 231,416 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 217.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 328,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 224,843 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 321,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 176,033 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 114.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after buying an additional 161,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $31.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71. The company has a market capitalization of $145.79 million, a P/E ratio of -166.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $82.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.96 million. On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

