Concord Wealth Partners Has $133,000 Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Allstate were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 2,073.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $149.98 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $151.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -44.89%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

