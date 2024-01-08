Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 244 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Ameren were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AEE. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Stock Performance

Ameren stock opened at $74.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $69.71 and a 1-year high of $91.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.84 and its 200 day moving average is $78.72.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

