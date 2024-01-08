Concord Wealth Partners Reduces Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 37,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.7% during the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 103,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:EPD opened at $26.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPD shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

