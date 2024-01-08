Concord Wealth Partners Sells 1,371 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 68.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in M&T Bank were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 29.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 37.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 60.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,894.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,328 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.4 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $138.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.38 and a 200 day moving average of $128.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $161.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.01%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

