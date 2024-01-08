Concord Wealth Partners Sells 345 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 14,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at about $8,847,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 42,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 27,599 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

TAN stock opened at $48.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $40.55 and a 52 week high of $83.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average of $54.89.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

