Concord Wealth Partners Trims Stock Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Crane were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth $255,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the third quarter valued at $1,180,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crane during the third quarter valued at $418,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the third quarter valued at $695,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the third quarter valued at $1,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,174.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

Shares of CR stock opened at $114.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.27. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $118.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.54%.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

