Concord Wealth Partners Trims Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after purchasing an additional 643,048,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,619,000 after buying an additional 847,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $322.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $113.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.88, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $358.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $309.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.84.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

