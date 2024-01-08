Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.000-12.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Constellation Brands also updated its FY24 guidance to $12.00-12.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $289.24.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $247.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $208.45 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.97 and its 200 day moving average is $248.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 681,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 70.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

