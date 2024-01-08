Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.00-12.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.93. Constellation Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.000-12.200 EPS.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $247.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $208.45 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.92.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $289.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Constellation Brands

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.