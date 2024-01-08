Contrasting Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) and Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF)

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) and Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Envoy Medical and Ortho Regenerative Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envoy Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ortho Regenerative Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Envoy Medical currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.60%. Given Envoy Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Envoy Medical is more favorable than Ortho Regenerative Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Envoy Medical has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a beta of -1.16, suggesting that its share price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Envoy Medical and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envoy Medical N/A N/A $19.23 million N/A N/A Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -$3.93 million ($0.11) -1.78

Profitability

This table compares Envoy Medical and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envoy Medical N/A -46.46% 4.40% Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -269.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.3% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Envoy Medical beats Ortho Regenerative Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include hearing aids; Esteem middle ear implants; bone conduction devices; and Acclaim cochlear implants. Envoy Medical Corporation was formerly known as St. Croix Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Envoy Medical Corporation in December 2004. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc., an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. It develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; Ortho-M, a biopolymer for meniscus repair; Ortho-C, a biopolymer for articular cartilage repair; and Ortho-V, a biopolymer for osteoarthritis healing, as well as ORTHO-T, a biopolymer formulation for tendon healing and regeneration. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

