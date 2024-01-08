Contrasting First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) and CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) and CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for First BanCorp. and CapStar Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First BanCorp. 0 1 0 0 2.00 CapStar Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33

First BanCorp. presently has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential downside of 3.99%. CapStar Financial has a consensus price target of $16.44, suggesting a potential downside of 10.96%. Given First BanCorp.’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First BanCorp. is more favorable than CapStar Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

First BanCorp. has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CapStar Financial has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First BanCorp. and CapStar Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First BanCorp. $918.39 million 3.00 $305.07 million $1.64 9.74 CapStar Financial $138.05 million 2.77 $39.02 million $1.57 11.76

First BanCorp. has higher revenue and earnings than CapStar Financial. First BanCorp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CapStar Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First BanCorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. CapStar Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First BanCorp. pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CapStar Financial pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First BanCorp. has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and CapStar Financial has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares First BanCorp. and CapStar Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First BanCorp. 27.15% 21.55% 1.55% CapStar Financial 19.13% 9.57% 1.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.8% of First BanCorp. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of CapStar Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of First BanCorp. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of CapStar Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First BanCorp. beats CapStar Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First BanCorp.

(Get Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations. The Commercial and Corporate Banking segment offers commercial loans, including commercial real estate and construction loans, as well as other products, such as cash management and business management services. The Mortgage Banking segment engages in the origination, sale, and servicing of various residential mortgage loans; acquisition and sale of mortgages in the secondary markets; and purchase of mortgage loans from other local banks and mortgage bankers. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment provides auto loans, finance leases, boat and personal loans, credit card loans, and lines of credit; and interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts and retail certificates of deposit (CDs), as well as insurance agency services. The Treasury and Investments segment offers funding and liquidity management services. The United States Operations segment provides checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as retail CDs; traditional commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate loans, residential mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, FHLB advances, and brokered CDs; and internet banking, cash management, remote deposit capture, and automated clearing house transactions services. The Virgin Islands Operations segment is involved in consumer, commercial lending, and deposit-taking activities. First BanCorp. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About CapStar Financial

(Get Free Report)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services. The company also provides commercial and consumer real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, consumer, PPP, and other loans, as well as business term loans, home equity loans, and equipment financing and lines of credit to small and medium sized businesses. In addition, it offers telephone and online banking, and mobile banking services, as well as debit and credit cards. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

