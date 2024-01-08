Contrasting Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ) and Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) and Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Jianzhi Education Technology Group has a beta of 4.1, indicating that its share price is 310% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Youdao has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.2% of Youdao shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of Youdao shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jianzhi Education Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Youdao -11.00% N/A -30.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jianzhi Education Technology Group and Youdao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Jianzhi Education Technology Group and Youdao’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jianzhi Education Technology Group $73.32 million 0.56 -$28.88 million N/A N/A Youdao $745.03 million 0.63 -$105.41 million ($0.69) -5.46

Jianzhi Education Technology Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Youdao.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Jianzhi Education Technology Group and Youdao, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jianzhi Education Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Youdao 0 1 1 0 2.50

Youdao has a consensus target price of $7.30, suggesting a potential upside of 93.63%. Given Youdao’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Youdao is more favorable than Jianzhi Education Technology Group.

Summary

Youdao beats Jianzhi Education Technology Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides mobile media services, including mobile media advertising, mobile application content data business system, and Wo reading services. Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc., an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications. It offers online knowledge tools, which include Youdao and other dictionaries and translation tools; learning services consisting of tutoring, fee-based premium, and other services; STEAM courses, adult and vocational courses, and other courses, such as China University MOOC; smart devices, such as Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Listening Pod, Youdao Smart light, Youdao Pocket Translator, and Youdao Super Dictionary; education digitalization solutions comprising technologies and solutions licensed to schools or enterprise customers, such as Youdao Smart Learning Terminal, Youdao Sports, and Youdao Smart Cloud; and online marketing services. In addition, the company provides online courses comprising Youdao Premium Courses and NetEase Cloud Classroom, as well as technical support to the variable interest entities (VIEs). Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Youdao, Inc. is a subsidiary of NetEase, Inc.

