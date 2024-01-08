Contrasting Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) & Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) and Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.0% of Vaxart shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Vaxart shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vaxart and Kymera Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kymera Therapeutics 0 5 6 0 2.55

Valuation and Earnings

Vaxart presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 597.59%. Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $35.88, indicating a potential upside of 31.99%. Given Vaxart’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vaxart is more favorable than Kymera Therapeutics.

This table compares Vaxart and Kymera Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart $110,000.00 792.54 -$107.76 million ($0.64) -0.90 Kymera Therapeutics $46.83 million 32.21 -$154.81 million ($2.87) -9.47

Vaxart has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kymera Therapeutics. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaxart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxart and Kymera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart -2,141.68% -99.74% -69.54% Kymera Therapeutics -357.47% -37.56% -28.49%

Volatility and Risk

Vaxart has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase II clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, an oral vaccine platform, which is in preclinical stage; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine that targets HPV 16 and HPV 18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical dysplasia. The company has license agreement with Altesa Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize Vapendavir, a capsid-binding broad spectrum antiviral. Vaxart, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

