Critical Analysis: EKF Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EKDHF) versus Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

EKF Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EKDHF) and Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares EKF Diagnostics and Establishment Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EKF Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Establishment Labs -40.32% -467.63% -29.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EKF Diagnostics and Establishment Labs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EKF Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Establishment Labs $161.70 million 4.30 -$75.21 million ($2.80) -9.61

Analyst Recommendations

EKF Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Establishment Labs.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EKF Diagnostics and Establishment Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EKF Diagnostics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Establishment Labs 0 0 6 0 3.00

Establishment Labs has a consensus target price of $74.67, indicating a potential upside of 177.47%. Given Establishment Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Establishment Labs is more favorable than EKF Diagnostics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.0% of EKF Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Establishment Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Establishment Labs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Establishment Labs beats EKF Diagnostics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EKF Diagnostics

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples. The company also provides glucose and lactate analyzers, such as Biosen C-Line GP+ and C-Line Clinic; Quo-Lab A1c, a desktop point-of-care analyzer for measuring glycated hemoglobin; Quo-Test A1c for the monitoring and management of diabetes; and STAT-Site M Beta-hydroxybutyrate analyzer. In addition, it offers Creamatocrit Plus, an analyzer for detecting the lipid concentration and calorific density in mothers' milk; QuPID and True20 pregnancy tests; and Lactate Scout 4, a lactate analyzer. Further, the company provides clinical chemical analyzers, such as Beta-hydroxybutyrate for monitoring ketosis; Glycated Albumin; Glycated Serum Protein; Nitro-tab Ketone tablets; and Procalcitonin marker for bacterial infection and sepsis, as well as reagents, calibrators, standards, and controls. Additionally, it offers RaPET Serology immunoassay kits; QuStick Strep A for Strep A infection treatment; Altair 240, a chemistry analyzer; Excel, a semi-automated chemistry analyzer; Micro 12, a micro centrifuge for clinical, molecular, and bacteriological applications; Hema-Screen Serology, an analyzer dependent for early detection of colorectal cancer; Uri-Trak 120 urine analyzer; and kits and other services related to COVID-19, as well as contract manufacturing solutions to third-party businesses and laboratory services. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander. The company sells its products through distributors and direct sales force in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

