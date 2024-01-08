Critical Analysis: Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) versus Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) and Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viant Technology and Integral Ad Science’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viant Technology $197.17 million 2.17 -$11.91 million ($0.42) -16.24 Integral Ad Science $408.35 million 5.48 $15.37 million $0.05 283.46

Integral Ad Science has higher revenue and earnings than Viant Technology. Viant Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integral Ad Science, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viant Technology -2.94% -4.94% -3.57% Integral Ad Science 1.87% 1.01% 0.73%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Viant Technology and Integral Ad Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Viant Technology and Integral Ad Science, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viant Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75 Integral Ad Science 0 3 8 1 2.83

Viant Technology currently has a consensus price target of $7.13, indicating a potential upside of 4.47%. Integral Ad Science has a consensus price target of $19.45, indicating a potential upside of 37.26%. Given Integral Ad Science’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Integral Ad Science is more favorable than Viant Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.8% of Viant Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Viant Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Viant Technology has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integral Ad Science has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Integral Ad Science beats Viant Technology on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards. The company also offers Holistic, an omnichannel DSP for marketers and their agencies to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; Viant Household ID, a household profile that provides customer data insights and optimized bid decisions for target audiences, accurate reach, and frequency management across omnichannel supply; World Without Cookies software to manage reach and frequency at the household level; and Viant Identity Graph, which reduces or eliminates the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers that anchor digital identifiers that allows marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner. In addition, it provides campaign analysis and data intelligence tool that empowers customers with differentiated insights, including conversion lift, multi-touch attribution, foot-traffic data reports, digital-out-of-home lift, sales reporting, and ROAS analytics; onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation, targeting, and measuring outcomes; and self-service interface that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. Its digital media quality solutions offer ad fraud detection and prevention, viewability, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting, inventory yield management, and reporting. In addition, the company offers Quality Impressions, a metric designed to verify that digital ads are served to a real person rather than a bot, viewable on-screen, and presented in a brand-safe and suitable environment in the correct geography; Context Control solution that delivers contextual targeting and brand suitability capabilities; pre-bid programmatic and post-bid verification solutions for advertisers; and optimization and verification solutions for publishers. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, and supply side platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

