Critical Analysis: Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) and ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL)

ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL – Get Free Report) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

ZipLink has a beta of 31.79, indicating that its stock price is 3,079% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ZipLink and Zillow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZipLink 0 0 0 0 N/A Zillow Group 1 6 13 0 2.60

Profitability

Zillow Group has a consensus target price of $52.89, suggesting a potential upside of 0.89%. Given Zillow Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than ZipLink.

This table compares ZipLink and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZipLink N/A N/A N/A Zillow Group -8.24% -2.30% -1.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.9% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.5% of ZipLink shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZipLink and Zillow Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZipLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zillow Group $1.96 billion 6.26 -$101.00 million ($0.67) -78.25

ZipLink has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group.

Summary

ZipLink beats Zillow Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZipLink

This record represents the public shell of ZipLink, Inc. In November 2000, ZipLink, Inc. suspended its operations and announced the lay off of substantially all of its employees except those necessary to wind down operations. Ziplink, Inc. operated as a wholesale connectivity provider in North America for the Business-to-Business marketplace, including Internet service providers, competitive local exchange carriers, Web appliance vendors, and PC manufacturers and distributors, as of September 30, 2000. ZipLink also offered a range of Internet connectivity services for Internet appliances, including Internet access and subscriber authentication. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans. The company's Mortgages segment provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage services. Its Homes segment offers title and escrow services. The company's brand portfolio includes Zillow Premier Agent, Zillow Home Loans, Zillow Closing Services, Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, and Out East; and Mortech, a suite of marketing software and technology solutions for the real estate industry, as well as New Home Feed and ShowingTime+, and Bridge Interactive. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

