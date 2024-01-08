Critical Review: Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) vs. FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI)

Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Free Report) and FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.1% of FGI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of FGI Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Haier Smart Home and FGI Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haier Smart Home N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FGI Industries $161.72 million N/A $3.68 million $0.09 19.41

Profitability

FGI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Haier Smart Home.

This table compares Haier Smart Home and FGI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haier Smart Home N/A N/A N/A FGI Industries 0.76% 5.95% 2.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Haier Smart Home and FGI Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haier Smart Home 0 0 1 0 3.00 FGI Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00

FGI Industries has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 128.95%. Given FGI Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FGI Industries is more favorable than Haier Smart Home.

Summary

FGI Industries beats Haier Smart Home on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haier Smart Home

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business. It provides refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, water purification products, dishwashers, gas stoves, kitchen appliances, and small home appliances. The company also offers environmental protection and artificial intelligence technology consulting services; software development; technical services and advertising design; IoT technology research and development; computer hardware and software technical services; and smart home appliances, as well as provides asset management and equity investment. In addition, it provides hazardous waste management services; develops, assemblies, and sells plastics and electronic products; develops home appliances, communications, electronic products, and network engineering technologies; and develops and produces precision plastics, sheet metal, molds, and electronic and hardware products. The company was formerly known as Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. in June 2019. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

About FGI Industries

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names. It sells its products through home center retailers, online retailers, distributors, and independent dealers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey. FGI Industries Ltd. is a subsidiary of Foremost Groups Ltd.

