Critical Survey: Guess? (NYSE:GES) vs. Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Guess? (NYSE:GES) and Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.7% of Guess? shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Allbirds shares are held by institutional investors. 49.1% of Guess? shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Allbirds shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Guess? and Allbirds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guess? 6.61% 29.94% 6.57% Allbirds -45.27% -41.47% -27.31%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guess? 0 3 2 0 2.40 Allbirds 0 8 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Guess? and Allbirds, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Guess? currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.46%. Allbirds has a consensus target price of $1.35, indicating a potential upside of 22.73%. Given Allbirds’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allbirds is more favorable than Guess?.

Risk & Volatility

Guess? has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allbirds has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guess? and Allbirds’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guess? $2.69 billion 0.46 $149.61 million $2.61 8.83 Allbirds $297.77 million 0.56 -$101.35 million ($0.80) -1.37

Guess? has higher revenue and earnings than Allbirds. Allbirds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guess?, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Guess? beats Allbirds on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel. It also grants licenses to design, manufacture, and distribute various products that complement its apparel lines, such as eyewear, watches, handbags, footwear, kids' and infants' apparel, outerwear, fragrance, jewelry, and other fashion accessories, as well as to wholesale partners to operate and sell products through licensed retail stores. The company markets its products under the GUESS, GUESS?, GUESS U.S.A., GUESS Jeans, GUESS? and Triangle Design, MARCIANO, Question Mark and Triangle Design, a stylized G and a stylized M, GUESS Kids, Baby GUESS, YES, G by GUESS, GUESS by MARCIANO, and Gc brand names. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer, wholesale, and licensing distribution channels. The company also offers its products through its retail websites. Guess?, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc. manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Bozz, Inc. and changed its name to Allbirds, Inc. in December 2015. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

