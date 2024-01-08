Crown Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,173,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total transaction of $374,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,173,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 688,944 shares of company stock worth $230,574,460 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.37.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $351.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.04 and a 52 week high of $361.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

