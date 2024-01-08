Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $470.12 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $381.23 and a 12-month high of $479.79. The stock has a market cap of $363.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $458.49 and a 200 day moving average of $448.21.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
