CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

CVBF has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of CVB Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

CVBF stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.48. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $25.94.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 212,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,358,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 469,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,440,111.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,718,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 29.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,084,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,357,000 after buying an additional 1,861,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,284,000 after buying an additional 1,487,960 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 44.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,937,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,244,000 after buying an additional 1,204,090 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,578,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

