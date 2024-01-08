Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Danaher were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $230.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $170.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.03 and a 200-day moving average of $232.61. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $247.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

