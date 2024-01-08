Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given New $186.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $185.00 to $186.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DRI. Wedbush boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.45.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI stock opened at $162.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.80. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $173.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,533 shares of company stock worth $1,883,246. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.