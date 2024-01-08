Decred Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.29 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. Decred has a market cap of $252.42 million and $2.29 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.01 or 0.00035568 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Decred has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00110852 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00021029 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004145 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002239 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000208 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,767,646 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.