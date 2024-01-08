DeepOnion (ONION) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $22.88

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0313 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $22.88 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 49.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00110852 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00035568 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00021029 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004145 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002239 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000208 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.