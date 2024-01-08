Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives $443.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $443.83.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DE opened at $395.96 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $378.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.50. The company has a market capitalization of $110.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

