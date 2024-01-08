Definitive Healthcare’s (DH) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.60 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 73.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,331,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,609,000 after acquiring an additional 254,726 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $551,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 22.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 30.5% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $3,127,000.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

