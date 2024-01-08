Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Oppenheimer

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DENN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Get Denny's alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Denny’s

Denny’s Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ DENN opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $551.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.97. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $114.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.86 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 88.90%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Denny’s

In related news, Director John C. Miller sold 114,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $1,060,527.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 763,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,044,575.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth $12,380,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Denny’s by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,166,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth $7,813,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Denny’s by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,407,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,959,000 after purchasing an additional 510,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 1st quarter worth $5,321,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denny’s

(Get Free Report)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.