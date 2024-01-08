Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-525 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $523.50 million.

Destination XL Group Price Performance

Destination XL Group stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $240.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.37. Destination XL Group has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $7.57.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Destination XL Group had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $119.19 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Destination XL Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on DXLG shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Destination XL Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Destination XL Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

View Our Latest Report on DXLG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Destination XL Group news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $86,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,375.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Destination XL Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 744,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 96,580 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Destination XL Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Destination XL Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 166,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 327.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 32,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.