Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Receives $57.24 Average Price Target from Analysts

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.24.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

